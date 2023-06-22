Baboons Cling To Bridge, Escaping Lions

Play

Baboons trapped on bridge by lions.

Baboons hang under bridge, out of lions' reach.

Comical encounter as baboons taunt lions.

In a hilarious and unexpected encounter at the MalaMala Game Reserve in South Africa, a troop of baboons found themselves in a precarious situation on the West Street Bridge. With lions approaching, the baboons quickly sought refuge by hanging underneath the bridge, out of reach from their predators. The extraordinary event was captured on video by guide Mike Botes and shared with LatestSightings.com.

The West Street Bridge serves as a safe crossing over the Sand River, offering unique opportunities for wildlife sightings. Baboons are known to enjoy the bridge as a vantage point for observing potential threats. On this particular day, however, the baboons were so absorbed in basking in the sun that they failed to notice the approaching lions.

As the lions nonchalantly walked onto the bridge, chaos ensued. The alarmed baboons let out screeches, alerting other animals in the area. Desperate to escape the lions, the baboons made a bold move and dashed under the bridge, clinging to the metal bars for safety. From their newfound vantage point, they fearlessly taunted the frustrated lions.

This extraordinary and comical encounter reminds us of the unpredictable nature of wildlife encounters in the African bush. While some sightings can be awe-inspiring or intense, moments like these bring laughter and surprise, leaving observers rolling with amusement.