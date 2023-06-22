Bald Eagles Adopt Hawk Chick In California

Play

Bird watchers in California are witnessing a remarkable avian family dynamic as a pair of bald eagles has taken on the task of raising a red-tailed hawk baby alongside their own eaglet. The unusual situation was discovered when a photographer spotted an eagle bringing a hawklet to its nest in May, initially assuming it was intended as prey. However, upon returning a week later, the photographer was astounded to see not one, but two baby hawks being nurtured by the eagle couple alongside their own offspring.

Jann Nichols, a contributor to the Friends of the Redding Eagles Facebook page, began regularly observing the family in Santa Clara County. Sadly, one of the hawklets passed away in early June for unknown reasons, but the eagle parents have continued to care for the remaining hawklet. On one occasion, the hawklet fell from the nest, but the mother eagle came to its rescue.

This rare occurrence of eagle parents adopting a baby bird of another species is quite unusual. David Hancock, an eagle biologist, noted that he is aware of only three previous cases of such behavior. The hawklet has been affectionately named Tuffy 2, in honor of a red-tailed hawk previously adopted by eagles in Redding, California.

This heartwarming and extraordinary tale demonstrates the remarkable bonds and nurturing instincts of these majestic birds, leaving birders and enthusiasts marveling at the wonders of nature.