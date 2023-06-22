Bear Steals Pork Chops, Hangs Out Of Window

Play

Bear breaks into Colorado home, feasts on pork chops.

Video captures bear dangling from second-floor window.

Bear escapes through same window it entered.

A mischievous bear made an unexpected visit to a home in Steamboat Springs, Colorado, where it helped itself to an unconventional feast of pork chops. The incident was captured on video by a neighbor and has since gained attention online.

The footage shows the bear dangling from a second-floor window of Ryan MacFarlane's house while the family was away. It appears that the bear was attempting to find an exit after breaking into the residence through a first-floor window.

Despite its predicament, the resourceful animal managed to find its way back out through the same window it had used as an entrance. MacFarlane mentioned that the bear had explored the kitchen area, making off with some leftover pork chops in the process.

Encounters with wildlife are not uncommon in Colorado, particularly in areas where human settlements intersect with natural habitats. While this incident provided a peculiar and humorous moment, it serves as a reminder for homeowners to take necessary precautions to prevent such intrusions and ensure the safety of both humans and wildlife.

Fortunately, no one was harmed in the encounter, and the bear eventually returned to its natural environment, leaving behind an amusing story to be shared with others.