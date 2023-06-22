Game Show Contestant Dislocates Shoulder Celebrating Win

Price Is Right contestant dislocates shoulder celebrating win.

Show's Instagram update confirms recovery and healing.

Video goes viral with 4.4M views, sparking user engagement.

In a rather unusual turn of events, a contestant on the American television game show The Price Is Right managed to dislocate his shoulder while celebrating his victory on the show. The incident occurred when the elated winner enthusiastically pumped his fist in the air, resulting in an unexpected injury.

Fortunately, the show's Instagram post provided an update to concerned viewers, assuring them that the contestant, Henry, has since made a full recovery. The Price Is Right team shared the video of the incident on Instagram, accompanied by a caption that humorously stated, 'He won a trip to Hawaii and the ER. #PriceIsRight (Update: Henry is feeling better and all healed now!)'

The video quickly gained immense popularity, accumulating approximately 4.4 million views on Instagram. It garnered nearly 50 thousand likes and sparked a wave of interesting comments from users captivated by the incident.

Although Henry's celebration took an unexpected turn, it is comforting to know that he has recuperated from his shoulder injury. This quirky moment serves as a reminder that even in the thrill of victory, one should always remain mindful of their exuberance to avoid any unforeseen mishaps.

Here are some responses below:

As one of the users wrote, 'Maybe they can have them tone down the excitement and just act naturally.'

Another user wrote, 'Plot twist! This was the plan the whole time. She was better at spinning the wheel!'

A third person wrote, 'They tell you to exaggerate your responses, often resulting in embarrassment, injury, or both.'