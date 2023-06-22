Goat Herd Roams Through Texas Neighborhood

Play

A Texas neighborhood in McKinney received an unexpected visit from approximately 40 goats, causing surprise among the residents. The goats ventured into yards during the early hours of the morning, happily feasting on lawns, bushes, and flowers.

It was discovered that the goats belonged to a company that rents them out for vegetation clearance purposes. Unfortunately, they had managed to escape from a nearby property where they were being utilized for a development project involving plant removal.

In a commendable gesture, the company took responsibility for the goats' actions and promptly replaced many of the damaged plants on the affected properties in the Erwin Farms neighborhood.

Interestingly, this neighborhood had previously experienced a noteworthy incident in January when three feral hogs roamed through the area, making headlines at the time.

While these unexpected encounters may have caused temporary disruption, they serve as reminders of the diverse wildlife encounters that can occur, even in residential areas. The residents of McKinney were left with tales to share about their close encounters with goats and feral hogs, creating a unique chapter in the neighborhood's history.