Seal Pup Joins Surfers On California Beach

Drone captures seal pup bonding with surfers at California beach.

Surfers show respect, refrain from touching the orphaned seal.

Seal pup deemed healthy, no rescue needed.

A heartwarming encounter between an orphaned seal pup and surfers was captured on video by a drone photographer at Tourmaline Surf Park in San Diego, California. The seal pup swam up to multiple surfers and climbed onto their boards, seeking companionship.

Ed Hartel, the drone photographer, had been tracking the seal pup that had been spotted swimming near the beach in recent days. He was pleasantly surprised to witness the pup engaging with the surfers.

The seal pup exhibited a playful behavior, hopping from one surfboard to another and spending quality time with the surfers. Hartel noted that the surfers maintained a respectful distance and did not touch the seal.

Visitors at the beach speculated that the seal pup's mother had been killed by a great white shark a few days earlier, making the orphaned pup seek interaction with humans.

SeaWorld responded to reports from surfers and sent a crew to evaluate the pup. Upon observation, it was determined that the seal pup appeared healthy and did not require immediate rescue.

The heartwarming encounter serves as a reminder of the remarkable connections that can form between humans and wildlife, even in unexpected circumstances.