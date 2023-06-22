Toddler Steals Flag, Interrupts Women's Football Match In Ireland

Play

Toddler steals corner flag, halts Irish women's football match.

Video of the incident goes viral, leaving viewers amused.

Players retrieve flag from toddler, game resumes.

A hilarious incident unfolded during a women's football match in Ireland when a toddler managed to snatch the corner flag, causing a momentary pause in the game. The incident was captured on video and quickly went viral online, leaving viewers amused.

During the 44th minute of the match between Cork City Women and DLR Waves, the curious toddler grabbed hold of the corner flag and began playing with it, much to the surprise of the players and spectators.

In response, the players approached the corner and politely requested the return of the flag. After a brief delay, the young boy eventually returned the flag, allowing the match to resume.

The official Twitter account of Cork City Women shared the funny moment, stating, 'Back underway here after a brief stoppage... a toddler had run off with the corner flag.'

Despite the comical interruption, the game concluded with Cork City emerging victorious, securing a 2-1 win.

Corner flags hold significance in football as they demarcate the boundaries of the playing area, ensuring fair gameplay and defining the field's limits. This lighthearted incident served as a reminder that unexpected and amusing moments can occur even in competitive sporting events.