Utah Mountains Turn Pink And Red From 'Watermelon Snow'

Play

Utah's Cache County mountains feature colorful watermelon snow.

Chlamydomonas nivalis algae causes colorful snow.

Algae's pigment shields UV rays, melts snow, and affects drought.

The mountains of Cache County in Utah are experiencing a remarkable transformation as the snow takes on vibrant shades of red, pink, and orange. This striking phenomenon, known as watermelon snow, is caused by the presence of a green algae called Chlamydomonas nivalis, which blooms in mountain ranges worldwide.

Scientists explain that the algae produce a pigment that darkens their cells, offering protection against damaging UV rays in the bright mountain environment. Additionally, this pigment absorbs heat, accelerating the melting of the surrounding snow. This melting enables the algae to access water, despite the apparent lack of liquid water in the snowy landscape.

3 Algae's pigment shields UV rays, melts snow, and affects drought. 3 Utah's Cache County mountains feature colorful watermelon snow. 3 Chlamydomonas nivalis algae causes colorful snow.

While the vibrant snowscape may captivate visitors and photographers, scientists are investigating the larger implications of this phenomenon. Recent studies suggest that the proliferation of these algae in the western United States could contribute to drought conditions. The algal blooms play a significant role in accelerating the overall snowpack melt, affecting water resources in the region.

The watermelon snow serves as a stunning reminder of the intricate relationships between organisms and their environment. As scientists delve further into the impact of these colorful algae, understanding their role in water availability and climate dynamics becomes increasingly vital in managing water resources in mountainous regions.