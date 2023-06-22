Karachi's Weather Turns Pleasant As Large Swathes Experienced Rainfal

Karachi experienced a delightful change in weather with light rainfall.

Karachi: Karachi experienced a delightful change in weather with light rainfall blanketing large parts of the city as the early hours of Thursday unfolded.

The rain graced various areas of the metropolis, including Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Malir, Site Area, Nazimabad, Sohrab Goth, Gulzar-e-Hijri, Superhighway, Gulshan-e-Hadeed, Steel Town, Shahrah-e-Faisal, Korangi, and other localities.

According to the Meteorological Office (MET), the weather is expected to remain hot throughout the country in the next 12 hours.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) had previously advised people to refrain from traveling during extreme heat waves and cautioned about the potential melting of glaciers in snowy regions.

In their statement, the NDMA urged individuals to exercise caution, consume ample water to prevent heat stress during scorching summer winds, avoid carbonated beverages, and protect their heads during the hottest periods of the day.

The NDMA recommended drinking lemon water and oral rehydration salts (ORS) while wearing lightweight and breathable clothing. Furthermore, if someone experiences fainting or discomfort due to the heat, pouring cold water on the head was suggested.

The statement assured that relevant authorities are vigilant and prepared to address any unforeseen circumstances. Taking timely protective measures can greatly assist in mitigating the impact of glacier melting and preventing associated damages.