Weather Situation in Faisalabad Today - 22 June 2023

Today temperature in Faisalabad recorded a maximum of 50°C and a minimum of 36°C.

Today in Faisalabad experience a air humidity level 23%, and the chances of rain is 0%.

Today in Faisalabad the sunrise and sunset time is 05:04 AM and 07:16 PM respectively.

Today at 22 June 2023, Faisalabad experienced scorching hot weather with temperatures reaching a maximum of 50°C and a minimum of 36°C. The hot weather was due to a high-pressure system, which caused the air to sink and become compressed, resulting in higher temperatures.

Weather forecast in Faisalabad today

Today 22 June 2023 City Faisalabad Min Temp (°C) 36°C Max Temp (°C) 50°C Min Temp (°F) 97°F Max Temp (°F) 123°F Sunrise 05:04 AM Sunset 07:16 PM Wind Speed 18 Km/hr Air Humidity 23% Chance of Rain 0% Chance of Snow 0%

3 Today in Faisalabad the sunrise and sunset time is 05:04 AM and 07:16 PM respectively. 3 Today temperature in Faisalabad recorded a maximum of 50°C and a minimum of 36°C. 3 Today in Faisalabad experience a air humidity level 23%, and the chances of rain is 0%.

The city experienced a dry heat with humidity levels of only 23%. The hot and dry weather conditions could have a significant impact on the city's inhabitants, with risks of heat exhaustion and dehydration.