Weather Situation in Hyderabad Today - 22 June 2023

- Today temperature in Hyderabad recorded a maximum of 33°C and a minimum of 24°C.
- Today in Hyderabad experience a air humidity level 60%, and the chances of rain is 88%.
- Today in Hyderabad the sunrise and sunset time is 05:43 AM and 06:53 PM respectively.
Today at 22 June 2023, Hyderabad experienced scorching hot weather with temperatures reaching a maximum of 33°C and a minimum of 24°C. The hot weather was due to a high-pressure system, which caused the air to sink and become compressed, resulting in higher temperatures.
Weather forecast in Hyderabad today
|Today
|22 June 2023
|City
|Hyderabad
|Min Temp (°C)
|24°C
|Max Temp (°C)
|33°C
|Min Temp (°F)
|76°F
|Max Temp (°F)
|92°F
|Sunrise
|05:43 AM
|Sunset
|06:53 PM
|Wind Speed
|18 Km/hr
|Air Humidity
|60%
|Chance of Rain
|88%
|Chance of Snow
|0%
The city experienced a dry heat with humidity levels of only 60%. The hot and dry weather conditions could have a significant impact on the city's inhabitants, with risks of heat exhaustion and dehydration.
End of Article
No COMMENT ON THIS STORY
COVID-19 CASES
CONFIRMED CASES
690,657,848[+11*]
DEATHS
6,893,597[+0*]
CONFIRMED CASES
1,581,155[+0*]
DEATHS
30,661[+0*]