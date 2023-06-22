language: English
Weather Situation in Hyderabad Today - 22 June 2023

22 Jun , 2023

Today at 22 June 2023, Hyderabad experienced scorching hot weather with temperatures reaching a maximum of 33°C and a minimum of 24°C. The hot weather was due to a high-pressure system, which caused the air to sink and become compressed, resulting in higher temperatures.

Weather forecast in Hyderabad today

Today 22 June 2023
City Hyderabad
Min Temp (°C) 24°C
Max Temp (°C) 33°C
Min Temp (°F) 76°F
Max Temp (°F) 92°F
Sunrise 05:43 AM
Sunset 06:53 PM
Wind Speed 18 Km/hr
Air Humidity 60%
Chance of Rain 88%
Chance of Snow 0%
The city experienced a dry heat with humidity levels of only 60%. The hot and dry weather conditions could have a significant impact on the city's inhabitants, with risks of heat exhaustion and dehydration.

