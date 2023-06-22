Weather Situation in Hyderabad Today - 22 June 2023

Today temperature in Hyderabad recorded a maximum of 33°C and a minimum of 24°C.

Today in Hyderabad experience a air humidity level 60%, and the chances of rain is 88%.

Today in Hyderabad the sunrise and sunset time is 05:43 AM and 06:53 PM respectively.

Today at 22 June 2023, Hyderabad experienced scorching hot weather with temperatures reaching a maximum of 33°C and a minimum of 24°C. The hot weather was due to a high-pressure system, which caused the air to sink and become compressed, resulting in higher temperatures.

Weather forecast in Hyderabad today

Today 22 June 2023 City Hyderabad Min Temp (°C) 24°C Max Temp (°C) 33°C Min Temp (°F) 76°F Max Temp (°F) 92°F Sunrise 05:43 AM Sunset 06:53 PM Wind Speed 18 Km/hr Air Humidity 60% Chance of Rain 88% Chance of Snow 0%

3 Today in Hyderabad the sunrise and sunset time is 05:43 AM and 06:53 PM respectively. 3 Today temperature in Hyderabad recorded a maximum of 33°C and a minimum of 24°C. 3 Today in Hyderabad experience a air humidity level 60%, and the chances of rain is 88%.

The city experienced a dry heat with humidity levels of only 60%. The hot and dry weather conditions could have a significant impact on the city's inhabitants, with risks of heat exhaustion and dehydration.