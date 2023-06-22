language: English
OPEN APP
index.html
in the news
Weather Situation in Islamabad Today - 22 June 2023

Weather Situation in Islamabad Today - 22 June 2023

Web Desk 22 Jun , 2023 06:11 PM

Open In App
Weather Situation in Islamabad Today - 22 June 2023
  • Today temperature in Islamabad recorded a maximum of 46°C and a minimum of 31°C.
  • Today in Islamabad experience a air humidity level 29%, and the chances of rain is 0%.
  • Today in Islamabad the sunrise and sunset time is 04:57 AM and 07:21 PM respectively.

Today at 22 June 2023, Islamabad experienced scorching hot weather with temperatures reaching a maximum of 46°C and a minimum of 31°C. The hot weather was due to a high-pressure system, which caused the air to sink and become compressed, resulting in higher temperatures.

Weather forecast in Islamabad today

Today 22 June 2023
City Islamabad
Min Temp (°C) 31°C
Max Temp (°C) 46°C
Min Temp (°F) 88°F
Max Temp (°F) 114°F
Sunrise 04:57 AM
Sunset 07:21 PM
Wind Speed 17 Km/hr
Air Humidity 29%
Chance of Rain 0%
Chance of Snow 0%
Today in Islamabad the sunrise and sunset time is 04:57 AM and 07:21 PM respectively. 3

Today in Islamabad the sunrise and sunset time is 04:57 AM and 07:21 PM respectively.

Today temperature in Islamabad recorded a maximum of 46°C and a minimum of 31°C. 3

Today temperature in Islamabad recorded a maximum of 46°C and a minimum of 31°C.

Today in Islamabad experience a air humidity level 29%, and the chances of rain is 0%. 3

Today in Islamabad experience a air humidity level 29%, and the chances of rain is 0%.

The city experienced a dry heat with humidity levels of only 29%. The hot and dry weather conditions could have a significant impact on the city's inhabitants, with risks of heat exhaustion and dehydration.

End of Article
No COMMENT ON THIS STORY
COVID-19 CASES

CONFIRMED CASES

690,712,706[+3*]

DEATHS

6,894,097[+0*]

Full Coverage

CONFIRMED CASES

1,581,155[+0*]

DEATHS

30,661[+0*]

Full Coverage

Next Story