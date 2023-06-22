Weather Situation in Karachi Today - 22 June 2023

language: English
Web Desk 22 Jun , 2023 06:06 PM

Today at 22 June 2023, Karachi experienced scorching hot weather with temperatures reaching a maximum of 34°C and a minimum of 29°C. The hot weather was due to a high-pressure system, which caused the air to sink and become compressed, resulting in higher temperatures.

Weather forecast in Karachi today

Today 22 June 2023
City Karachi
Min Temp (°C) 29°C
Max Temp (°C) 34°C
Min Temp (°F) 84°F
Max Temp (°F) 93°F
Sunrise 05:43 AM
Sunset 07:25 PM
Wind Speed 26 Km/hr
Air Humidity 68%
Chance of Rain 85%
Chance of Snow 0%
The city experienced a dry heat with humidity levels of only 68%. The hot and dry weather conditions could have a significant impact on the city's inhabitants, with risks of heat exhaustion and dehydration.

