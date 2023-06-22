language: English
Weather Situation in Lahore Today - 22 June 2023

Web Desk 22 Jun , 2023 06:06 PM

Today at 22 June 2023, Lahore experienced scorching hot weather with temperatures reaching a maximum of 50°C and a minimum of 36°C. The hot weather was due to a high-pressure system, which caused the air to sink and become compressed, resulting in higher temperatures.

Weather forecast in Lahore today

Today 22 June 2023
City Lahore
Min Temp (°C) 36°C
Max Temp (°C) 50°C
Min Temp (°F) 97°F
Max Temp (°F) 122°F
Sunrise 04:58 AM
Sunset 07:11 PM
Wind Speed 14 Km/hr
Air Humidity 25%
Chance of Rain 0%
Chance of Snow 0%
The city experienced a dry heat with humidity levels of only 25%. The hot and dry weather conditions could have a significant impact on the city's inhabitants, with risks of heat exhaustion and dehydration.

