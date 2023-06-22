Weather Situation in Rawalpindi Today - 22 June 2023

- Today temperature in Rawalpindi recorded a maximum of 46°C and a minimum of 31°C.
Today at 22 June 2023, Rawalpindi experienced scorching hot weather with temperatures reaching a maximum of 46°C and a minimum of 31°C. The hot weather was due to a high-pressure system, which caused the air to sink and become compressed, resulting in higher temperatures.
Weather forecast in Rawalpindi today
|Today
|22 June 2023
|City
|Rawalpindi
|Min Temp (°C)
|31°C
|Max Temp (°C)
|46°C
|Min Temp (°F)
|88°F
|Max Temp (°F)
|115°F
|Sunrise
|04:58 AM
|Sunset
|07:22 PM
|Wind Speed
|17 Km/hr
|Air Humidity
|27%
|Chance of Rain
|0%
|Chance of Snow
|0%
The city experienced a dry heat with humidity levels of only 27%. The hot and dry weather conditions could have a significant impact on the city's inhabitants, with risks of heat exhaustion and dehydration.
