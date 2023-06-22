Desperate Race To Locate A Missing Titanic Submersible With Limited Oxygen Supply

Missing submersible's oxygen supply running out as search enters critical phase.

Additional ships deployed to narrow down search using underwater sound detection.

US Navy deploying specialized salvage system for potential recovery

The search for a missing submersible that vanished en route to the Titanic wreckage site entered a critical phase as the remaining oxygen on board the small vessel started to run out.

More ships have been deployed to the disappearance site in hopes that the detection of underwater sounds for a second consecutive day will assist in narrowing down the search. However, the crew of the vessel named Titan had only four days' worth of oxygen when they embarked on Sunday at 6 am.

Despite expressing optimism, it has been cautioned that several obstacles still need to be overcome. These obstacles include determining the location of the vessel, reaching it with rescue equipment, and successfully bringing it to the surface, assuming it is undamaged.

All of these tasks must be completed before the passengers' oxygen supply is depleted.

The search area is vast, twice the size of Connecticut, with depths reaching 4,020 metres. Captain Jamie Frederick from the First Coast Guard District expressed that authorities remain hopeful about rescuing the five passengers on board.

'This is a search and rescue mission, 100 percent,' he said Wednesday.

The search area in the North Atlantic where the Titan disappeared on Sunday is known for fog and stormy conditions, making the search-and-rescue mission highly challenging, according to oceanographer Donald Murphy, former chief scientist of the Coast Guard's International Ice Patrol.

In the meantime, recent allegations have surfaced, indicating that there were significant safety warnings raised during the development of the submersible.

Captain Frederick acknowledged that although the detected sounds provided an opportunity to narrow the search, their precise location and origin have not yet been established.

'We don’t know what they are, to be frank,' he stated.

According to retired Navy Capt. Carl Hartsfield, who now directs the Woods Hole Oceanographic Systems Laboratory, the detected sounds have been described as 'banging noises.' However, he cautioned that search teams must consider the broader context and rule out other potential manmade sources besides the Titan.

The report brought hope to some experts because submarine crews, when unable to communicate with the surface, are trained to tap on their submersible's hull to be detected by sonar.

In response, the US Navy announced on Wednesday that it will deploy a specialized salvage system capable of lifting heavy undersea objects, such as aircraft or small vessels. The Titan weighs 9,071 kilograms, and the Navy's Flyaway Deep Ocean Salvage System can lift up to 27,216 kg, as stated on its website.

The missing vessel includes pilot Stockton Rush, CEO of the leading expedition company, along with a British adventurer, two members of a Pakistani business family, and a Titanic expert.

OceanGate Expeditions supervised the mission. The authorities reported the vessel overdue on Sunday night, initiating the search about 700 kilometres south of St. John's.

With a 96-hour oxygen supply onboard, officials have until early Thursday morning to locate and recover the Titan.

The projected oxygen supply, according to Frank Owen, a submarine search and rescue expert, is a valuable 'target' for searchers but is only based on a 'nominal amount of consumption.' Owen predicted that the Titan's diver would advise passengers to 'do anything to reduce your metabolic levels so that you can actually extend this.'

OceanGate's submersible successfully transported at least 46 people to the Titanic wreck site in 2021 and 2022, as stated in letters filed by the company with a US District Court in Norfolk, Virginia.