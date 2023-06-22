Macron Would Be An Unacceptable Guest For BRICS Summit,says Russia

BRICS summit faces controversy over potential attendance of Macron and Putin.

Summit scheduled in Johannesburg, comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa.

South Africa considers legal action due to ICC arrest warrant against Putin.

MOSCOW: Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov stated that French President Emmanuel Macron would not be a suitable attendee at the BRICS summit, expressing his disapproval of countries whose policies Russia perceives as antagonistic.

The BRICS group, consisting of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, is scheduled to convene for a summit in Johannesburg in August.

When asked about Macron's alleged interest in attending the summit, Ryabkov stated, 'Clearly, leaders of states that pursue such a hostile and unacceptable policy towards us, discussing with such emphasis and conviction that Russia should be isolated on the international stage, and share the common NATO line on inflicting a so-called strategic defeat on us – such a leader is an inappropriate BRICS guest.

'And we are not hiding this approach of ours, we have told our colleagues from South Africa. We expect that our point of view will be fully accepted,' Ryabkov was quoted as saying.

South Africa is contemplating legal action if Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the BRICS summit because an arrest warrant has been issued for him by the International Criminal Court (ICC) over the Ukraine conflict. Being an ICC member, South Africa may be required to arrest Putin if he joins the summit.