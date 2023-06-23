Bigg Boss OTT 2 Day 6: Top 5 Memorable Moments Including Akanksha Puri And Bebika Dhurve

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 E6: Another interesting day full with drama, emotions.

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 E6: Another interesting day full with drama, emotions, and surprising developments in Bigg Boss OTT 2's most happening home. Conflicts develop, relationships take unexpected turns, and the housemates are put to the test in every manner possible. The audience witnessed Bigg Boss calling out candidates for being false, three participants being taken to jail, BB money being cut to zero, and many other exciting happenings in the sixth episode of the show. Here are some of the most intriguing moments from the show that will leave you wanting more.

Here are five must-see moments from Bigg Boss OTT 2's sixth episode:

Avinash Sachdev messed up:

Avinash Sachdev was going through his daily routines when he noticed a towel with a clip and hairpin attached to it. Curiosity piqued, he set out to identify its rightful owner. Despite Pooja's assertion that she gave the tape to Aaliya, Aaliya claimed ownership. Aaliya, on the other hand, continued to deny it. Avinash, overwhelmed by frustration and filled by rage, broke the clip. He tore the towel apart from the edges in a fit of passion, declaring it his and preventing anyone else from using it.

Bigg Boss slams Akanksha Puri as a 'fake':

Today, Bigg Boss OTT took on a new duty within the house! Akanksha Puri voluntarily gave her own supper to Avinash during a debate about restricted food supply, feeling sorry for him because he had very little to eat. She also stated her willingness to go a week without eating in order to ensure that others did not go hungry. She became emotional after witnessing their predicament. The housemates underlined the importance of adjusting within the Bigg Boss house during discussions. Unfortunately, Akanksha's actions did not match Bigg Boss' expectations, thus the show issued a fake alert and labeled Akanksha a fake.

Bigg Boss commented that the audience believes she is acting phony by becoming emotional over food. Bigg Boss spoke to her as a phony and stated that there was enough food for everyone. He expressed his displeasure and accused Akanksha of acting concerned solely to attract viewers' attention.

Jail Task:

Bigg Boss OTT added a new assignment to the jail. All of the players were required to name two persons in the house who they believe are false, and the ones who received the most votes were sentenced to prison. But here's the catch! Bigg Boss OTT has also allowed viewers to vote for the two phony contestants. If the selections chosen by the housemates and the viewers match, the house's reward money will be doubled. If the choices do not match, the prize money will be lowered to zero. The new #FakeAlert jail task shook the Bigg Boss OTT house. Every contestant voted for two contestants they suspected of being false. Bebika Dhurve, Akanksha Puri, and Aaliya were sent by the roommates.

Bebika Dhurve's outrage:

After being locked up, Jad Hadid and the other candidates conversed with Aaliya, Akanksha, and Bebika Dhurve, who were also imprisoned. 'Jad told me, 'Why are you wearing a uniform like you're in jail?'' Bebika joked. Jad Hadid remarked lightheartedly, 'I knew you'd end up here.' Bebika, on the other hand, took issue with his remark and retaliated, expressing her inner pain and insisting that she did not deserve to be in jail. Later, Jad and Manisha Rani laughed at Bebika, which annoyed her even more.

Bebika lost her cool and directed her rage at Manisha and Jad Hadid, humiliating Jad in the process. Bebika was advised not to disrespect Jad by Akanksha and Aaliya. This resulted in a verbal spat between Bebika and Aaliya. Bebika insisted to Bigg Boss that Jad be briefed on the game, to which Jad replied, 'If you had been briefed, you wouldn't be in jail.' This comment infuriated Bebika, who exclaims, 'Audience didn't want me here.' You're not getting the game. You don't get the announcement.' Bebika continues to express her rage before entering the jail's washroom and slamming the door. She then locks herself in the bathroom for a while before exiting, following Akanksha Puri.

Palak Purswani and Avinash Sachdev's love story:

When Akanksha and Aaliya inquired about Palak and Avinash's love tale, Palak Purswani responded, 'We were introduced by a mutual friend five years ago.' At the time, I had just ended a four-month-long relationship. I tended to jump from one relationship to the next, relying on others.' She went on to say that when Avinash first saw her, he was interested and inquired. They identified various commonalities because they were Sindhis. Palak stated that Avinash represented all she had ever sought and that he meant everything to her. They eventually chose to split up due to irreconcilable reasons. Palak stated that she had not received closure since the breakup.

Bigg Boss OTT 2, hosted by Salman Khan, aired on June 17 and is available for free on Jio Cinema at any time. Every day at 9 p.m., new episodes of the show are released on the Jio Cinema app.