Gajendra Chauhan Criticizes Manoj Muntashir Over Adipurush Dialogues

Adipurush, starring Kriti Sanon, Prabhas, and Saif Ali Khan, was released in theaters on June 16, 2023. Om Raut's film is causing outrage on social media for its 'cringe-worthy' language, and others are even criticizing the film's VFX. Following a significant outcry, the filmmakers were forced to modify several dialogues in the film. Gajendra Chauhan, the former chairman of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) and actor who played Yudhishthir in BR Chopra's Mahabharat, has now attacked the makers of Adipurush. He replied to the change in discussions by claiming that the damage had already been done.

Gajendra Chauhan told India Today that despite purchasing a ticket to see Adipurush, he did not see it. He stated that his conscience would not allow him to allow her to view it in the theater. He went on to say that after seeing the trailers and short excerpts, he realized the film wasn't worth it and that he didn't want to 'sacrifice his beliefs'. In addition, he stated that the revamped negotiations in Adipurush will not change anything because the damage has already been done.

'Look, the arrow is already free from the bow. Whatever damage was expected to occur has already occurred. It will not improve no matter how hard you try. It will not be beneficial. The filmmaker has already been penalized. Examine the collection on the first and second days. 'They deserve and should receive punishment,' he stated. He went on to say that Adipurush should never have been released and that the government should immediately outlaw it.

Ganjendra Chauhan went on to say that he believes Manoj Muntashir, who authored the dialogues for Adiurush, 'introduced ignorance to the world.' 'He has absolutely no knowledge. 'He's a lyricist, and he was tasked with writing the dialogues,' he explained. He further alleged that Manoj used dialogue from writers' videos that circulated on social media. 'Like Kumar Vishwas said, 'I shall set your Lanka on fire.' 'He presented it as if he had written everything by combining all of these,' Gajendra Chauhan stated.