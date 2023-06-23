Salman Khan And Katrina Kaif Take On Dubbing Duties For Tiger 3

Tiger 3 is the most expensive film of the YRF Spy Universe.

The idea is to create the biggest looking action film in Indian Cinema with Tiger 3.

Katrina Kaif, who plays Zoya in the Tiger Franchise, will begin dubbing for the film.

In January 2023, Shah Rukh Khan as Pathaan surpassed all current box office records, continuing the YRF Spy Universe's blockbuster streak. The Siddharth Anand-directed picture increased the stakes of the Spy Universe by being the first of the four films in the series to become an all-time grosser. This Diwali, exactly 11 months after Pathaan, Salman Khan will reprise his role as Tiger in Tiger 3. The film was shot magnificently in many locations across the world and is said to be the most expensive film ever made.

The first edit of Tiger 3 has been completed, and Salman and Katrina have begun dubbing.

Tiger 3 director Maneesh Sharma and producer Aditya Chopra have completed the first edit of their big-budget Diwali entertainment. 'Tiger 3's first cut has been locked, and the team is now working to lock other aspects of post-production.' The VFX work is in full swing, and the background score is also in full swing. The goal is to make the greatest action film in Indian cinema, and Yash Raj Films is working on it. 'The team plans to have the majority of the important aspects completed by August and then launch the marketing campaign,' said a source close to the development.

Katrina Kaif, who plays Zoya in the Tiger Franchise, will begin dubbing for the film in a few days, whilst Salman Khan will begin dubbing on Monday. 'Normally, dubbing work for a film takes place a month or two before its release, but for Tiger 3, the plan is to have everything in place much sooner.' Some patchwork dubbing and other things will continue, but most of the major stuff will be completed by August,' the insider noted.

Tiger 3 is the fifth installment in the YRF Spy Universe.

Tiger 3 is the sixth film in the YRF Spy Universe to be released this Diwali, following Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, and Pathaan. Apart from Salman and Katrina, Emraan Hashmi plays the antagonist in the film. Shah Rukh Khan also has an expanded role in the film as Pathaan and has already shot an epic action sequence with Salman Khan that cost over Rs 35 crore earlier this summer. The Pathaan in Tiger sequence, like Tiger in Pathaan, is believed to be one of Tiger 3's primary highlights. Keep an eye on Pinkvilla for additional information.



