Pakistan's Top Boxer Mohammad Wasim To Face Four-time World Champion Donnie Nietes

Muhammad Waseem will fight Donnie Nietes on July 22 in Dubai.

The match was announced by Disrupt Promotions who recently signed Waseem.

Waseem currently holds three WBC world silver championships.

On July 22 in Dubai, four-time world champion Donnie Nietes of the Philippines will fight Pakistan's top boxer and three-time WBC flyweight world silver medalist Mohammad Waseem.

Disrupt Promotions, a company located in Dubai, that recently signed Waseem, announced the match.

A group of businessmen from South Africa and England owns Disrupt Promotions.

Waseem had stated that he was looking forward to the battle against Nietes in an interview with The News in April.

“Donnie is a four-time world champion in four different divisions and currently he is in the top four in the WBC flyweight rankings,” Waseem said.

“If arranged, it will be a tough fight as he is a top-ranked fighter but beating him will help me acquire top rankings.

“You know I have not played a fight since my world title shot a year ago in Dubai. The bad luck was that my former managers MTK Global ceased operations and this year Probellum also ceased its operations and handed over most of its assets to Disrupt Promotions.

“The issues wasted my crucial time and it also deprived me of top rankings due to barren patch. Now I will have to play a few ranking fights in order to improve my rankings before going for a title clash.

“Despite such matters my aim is to win the world title one day. I will not give up and will continue working hard to achieve my goal one day.”

On March 19, 2022, at the Duty Free Tennis Stadium in Dubai, Waseem competed for the IBF flyweight world championship but lost to Sunny Edwards of England despite nearly dominating the contest.

Waseem currently holds three WBC world silver championships to his name. In 2016, the second year of his professional career, he won twice, defeating Filipino competitors Jether Oliva and Giemel Magramo in Seoul in July and November, respectively. He won his third such title in Dubai in November 2021 by defeating Colombian Rober Barrera.