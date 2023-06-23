Non-resumption of IMF program is a big economic problem for Pakistan as Pakistan has to make external payments of 10.35 billion dollars in six months of the new financial year, Bol News reported on Friday quoting sources as saying.

3.79 billion dollars have to be paid in the form of debt and interest from July to September of the next financial year, the sources said.

They said external payments of more than 6.56 billion dollars have to be made from October to December of the next financial year.

“Pakistan is likely to get a rollover of $4 billion out of more than $10 billion. Three billion dollars from Saudi Arabia and one billion dollars from China will roll over. Due to lack of financial reserves, payment of more than six billion dollars will also be a problem for Pakistan,” the sources said.

Pakistan needs $5-6 billion in external financing in the first quarter of the new fiscal year, the sources said.