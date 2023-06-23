Christine Baumgartner & Kevin Costner Wash their Dirty Laundry In Public

The divorce drama between Kevin & Christine is escalating into a mud-slinging contest.

The divorce drama between Kevin Costner and his estranged wife, Christine Baumgartner, is escalating into a mud-slinging contest.

In a recent court filing, Baumgartner claimed that the Yellowstone star hastily informed their children about the divorce during a 10-minute Zoom call, excluding her from the meeting.

Baumgartner stated in official records, 'After a 24-year relationship, from his hotel room in Las Vegas, Kevin told our three children that we were getting divorced over a 10-minute Zoom call without me present. I am still confused by his motivation to do this via a very short Zoom session, especially since he was planning on being home five days later.'

Baumgartner, a former model, alleged that Costner earns $1.5 million per month and requested $248,000 per month in child support for their three children to cover expenses such as schooling and healthcare. She acknowledged their extraordinary lifestyle but emphasized the importance of providing a warm home and teaching their children family values and gratitude.

Baumgartner also mentioned that she has not pursued any professional work since the birth of their first child, resulting in a lack of income.

Earlier, Costner filed documents stating that he would provide $200,000 for moving fees and insurance for Baumgartner for the next year, but he claimed that she has refused to leave their shared home.

In May, Baumgartner initiated the divorce proceedings to end their 18-year union, citing irreconcilable differences.