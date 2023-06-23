Jamie Foxx's Contactless alarms Cameron Diaz After Being Hospitalized

Diaz is "clueless" about the future of the movie and is not proud of it.

Following Jamie Foxx's hospitalization due to a mysterious cause, his co-star Cameron Diaz has reportedly been concerned about his health and the status of their Netflix film, Back in Action, which is said to be facing major setbacks in post-production.

According to sources, Diaz is 'clueless' about the future of the movie and is not proud of it, considering the drama that occurred even before Foxx's hospitalization. The tabloid's insider also claimed that Diaz and Foxx had a fallout on set, leaving Diaz with a tremendous sense of guilt as she has been unable to reconcile with him.

Furthermore, John Boyega, Foxx's co-star in Netflix's They Cloned Tyrone, expressed his concern during the movie's premiere. He mentioned that no one had heard from Foxx and wished him the best, adding that he had been trying to contact him and hoped he would answer his calls.

Foxx's family members were seen visiting a specialized medical facility in Chicago known for treating adults with severe complex conditions, including stroke recovery.