IHC Grants Interim Bails To Asad Umar, Shah Mahmood Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday granted interim bails to veteran politicians and Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) leaders Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Asad Umar in the case pertaining to vandalism and violence on May 9, Bol News reported.

A case was registered in Tarnol police station on the incidents of May 9.

The court stopped the police from arresting Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Asad Umar and issued a notice to the police and sought the records till July 10.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Asad Umar were ordered to submit a bond of Rs0.1 million each.