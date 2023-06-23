Khloe Kardashian Gives An Update On Newborn Tatum

The reality TV star revealed that her son Tatum is facing digestive issues.

He's not lactose intolerant but he's not able to keep anything down.

She noticed similarities between Tatum's situation and Kourtney's experience as a baby.

Khloe Kardashian provided an update on her newborn baby during a recent episode of The Kardashians.

The reality TV star revealed that her son Tatum is facing digestive issues.

In a conversation with her mother, Kris Jenner, Khloe shared, 'He's good. He's not lactose intolerant but he's not able to keep anything down.'

She expressed that Tatum was really struggling with this issue. Khloe mentioned that she noticed similarities between Tatum's situation and her sister Kourtney's experience as a baby. She recalled having to change Kourtney's formula multiple times because she didn't nurse her.

Khloe jokingly attributed the problem to not being breastfed herself, saying, 'That's the problem. That's where this all stems from.'

3 She noticed similarities between Tatum's situation and Kourtney's experience as a baby. 3 The reality TV star revealed that her son Tatum is facing digestive issues. 3 He's not lactose intolerant but he's not able to keep anything down.

Kris Jenner responded by saying, 'We don't need to talk about who was breastfed and who wasn't and make me feel like I was a terrible mom. In those days, you didn't just whip your boob out and feed somebody at a restaurant, so you live and you learn.'

Additionally, Khloe discussed her struggles with welcoming a baby via surrogate. She mentioned to Kris that the first couple of months were quite wild.

However, she expressed gratitude that Tatum currently sleeps until 4 a.m. every night, considering it a blessing in the midst of the initial chaos.

Reflecting on the challenges of early motherhood, Khloe shared with the cameras, 'You just forget how mind-boggling the beginning is because no one would do it again and again if they remembered how torturous the beginning is.'