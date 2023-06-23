Umro Ayyar Teaser Out: Usman Mukhtar In Never Seen Before Avatar

The first teaser of the film Umro Ayyar is released, generating significant excitement.

The film's posters have already been generating a lot of buzz.

Director Azfar Jafri is bringing an exciting cinematic experience for the audience.

Pakistani cinema has encountered a period of stagnation following the success of blockbusters like 'London Nahi Jaunga,' 'Quaid e Azam Zindabad,' and the iconic run of 'The Legend of Maula Jatt.' Most of the films being released now cater to a limited audience, consisting mostly of romantic comedies or intense gritty stories. However, it appears that a new hit is on the horizon, ready to grace the screens. This upcoming film is an adaptation of the old Urdu story series, Umro Ayyar.

Usman Mukhtar takes on the lead role in the film, portraying a character unlike anything seen before. The visual effects appear impressive, indicating that director Azfar Jafri is bringing forth an exciting cinematic experience for the audience.

During a recent interview, Mukhtar revealed the reason for joining this project and his fondness for the original novels. He stated, 'I chose this project because I have loved Umro since I was a child and have read all of its books. I was very excited when I became a part of this film.' Mukhtar also emphasized the importance of acquainting today's generation with stories like Umro Ayyar.

Mukhtar added, 'I think it's about time. We have so many untapped stories in our subcontinent, in our own culture, that we haven't made films about. I genuinely don't understand why producers don't focus on our own stories. It's about time it's happening, and I'm really excited. I hope people will enjoy the film when they watch it.'

