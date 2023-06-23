Oppo F17 Price In Pakistan & Features

- The Oppo F17 has 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display.
- It has Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor.
- It has 8GB of RAM and 128 GB of Storage.
The Oppo F17 is a stylish and feature-packed smartphone that offers an impressive set of specifications. With a slim and lightweight design, it is perfect for users who prioritize portability and aesthetics.
The device features a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display that offers vibrant colors and sharp visuals, making it ideal for multimedia consumption and gaming. It has a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, ensuring a detailed viewing experience.
Under the hood, the Oppo F17 is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor, coupled with 8GB of RAM. This combination delivers smooth multitasking and efficient performance for day-to-day tasks and gaming sessions.
In terms of photography, the Oppo F17 boasts a quad-camera setup on the rear, including a 16MP primary lens, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP monochrome lens. On the front, there is a 16MP selfie camera that captures stunning self-portraits.
The smartphone is equipped with a 4,000mAh battery that supports 30W fast charging, ensuring quick and convenient recharging. It runs on the ColorOS 7.2 based on Android 10, offering a user-friendly and intuitive interface.
In addition, the Oppo F17 provides ample storage of 128GB, expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card. It also offers a range of connectivity options, including Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, and USB Type-C.
Overall, the Oppo F17 is a feature-rich smartphone that combines style, performance, and a great camera setup, making it a compelling choice for smartphone enthusiasts.
Oppo F17 price in Pakistan
The Oppo F17 price in Pakistan is Rs. 37,999/-
Oppo F17 specifications
|Build
|OS
|Android 10.0 OS
|UI
|ColorOS 7.2
|Dimensions
|159.8 x 72.8 x 7.5 mm
|Weight
|163 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Dynamic Orange, Navy Blue, Classic Silver
|Frequency
|2G Band
| SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 2.0 GHz Kryo 260 Gold + 4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 260 Silver)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM6115 Snapdragon 662 (11 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 610
|Display
|Technology
|Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.4 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Quad Camera: 16 MP, f/2.2, (wide), 1/3.06', PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0' + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), 1/3.1', HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO
|Radio
|FM Radio (Unspecified)
|USB
|2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document editor, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4000 mAh
|- Fast charging 30W, 50% in 30 min, 100% in 53 min (advertised), VOOC 4.0
