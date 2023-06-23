Oppo F17 Price In Pakistan & Features

The Oppo F17 has 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display.

It has Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor.

It has 8GB of RAM and 128 GB of Storage.

The Oppo F17 is a stylish and feature-packed smartphone that offers an impressive set of specifications. With a slim and lightweight design, it is perfect for users who prioritize portability and aesthetics.

The device features a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display that offers vibrant colors and sharp visuals, making it ideal for multimedia consumption and gaming. It has a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, ensuring a detailed viewing experience.

Under the hood, the Oppo F17 is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor, coupled with 8GB of RAM. This combination delivers smooth multitasking and efficient performance for day-to-day tasks and gaming sessions.

In terms of photography, the Oppo F17 boasts a quad-camera setup on the rear, including a 16MP primary lens, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP monochrome lens. On the front, there is a 16MP selfie camera that captures stunning self-portraits.

The smartphone is equipped with a 4,000mAh battery that supports 30W fast charging, ensuring quick and convenient recharging. It runs on the ColorOS 7.2 based on Android 10, offering a user-friendly and intuitive interface.

In addition, the Oppo F17 provides ample storage of 128GB, expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card. It also offers a range of connectivity options, including Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, and USB Type-C.

Overall, the Oppo F17 is a feature-rich smartphone that combines style, performance, and a great camera setup, making it a compelling choice for smartphone enthusiasts.

Oppo F17 price in Pakistan

The Oppo F17 price in Pakistan is Rs. 37,999/-

Oppo F17 specifications

Build OS Android 10.0 OS UI ColorOS 7.2 Dimensions 159.8 x 72.8 x 7.5 mm Weight 163 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Dynamic Orange, Navy Blue, Classic Silver Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.0 GHz Kryo 260 Gold + 4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 260 Silver) Chipset Qualcomm SM6115 Snapdragon 662 (11 nm) GPU Adreno 610 Display Technology Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.4 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) Camera Main Quad Camera: 16 MP, f/2.2, (wide), 1/3.06', PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0' + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]) Front 16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), 1/3.1', HDR, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO Radio FM Radio (Unspecified) USB 2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document editor, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4000 mAh

- Fast charging 30W, 50% in 30 min, 100% in 53 min (advertised), VOOC 4.0





Disclaimer: 'We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.'

