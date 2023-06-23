Vivo Y11 Price In Pakistan & Specs

- The Vivo Y11 has 6.35-inch IPS LCD display.
- It has Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 processor.
- It has 5000mAh battery.
The Vivo Y11 is a feature-packed smartphone that offers an immersive user experience at an affordable price. It boasts a 6.35-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 720 x 1544 pixels, delivering vibrant and crisp visuals for all your multimedia needs.
The phone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 processor, ensuring smooth performance and efficient multitasking.
With a 5000mAh battery, the Vivo Y11 provides excellent battery life, allowing you to enjoy your favorite apps, games, and videos without worrying about running out of power. It also supports fast charging, ensuring that you can quickly recharge the device.
The Y11 features a dual-camera setup on the rear, comprising a 13-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.
This setup enables you to capture stunning photos with bokeh effects and detailed portraits. On the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie camera that lets you take clear and vibrant self-portraits.
In terms of storage, the Vivo Y11 offers 32GB of internal storage, which can be expanded up to 256GB via a dedicated microSD card slot.
The phone runs on Funtouch OS 9 based on Android 9.0 Pie, providing a user-friendly interface and access to a wide range of apps and features.
Overall, the Vivo Y11 is a reliable and affordable smartphone that delivers impressive performance, long-lasting battery life, and capable camera capabilities, making it a great choice for budget-conscious users.
Vivo Y11 price in Pakistan
The Vivo Y11 price in Pakistan is N/A
Vivo Y11 specifications
|Build
|OS
|Android 9.0 Pie
|UI
|Funtouch 9.1
|Dimensions
|159.4 x 76.8 x 8.9 mm
|Weight
|190 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Coral Red, Jade Green
|Frequency
|2G Band
| SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 1.95 GHz Cortex-A53 + 6 x 1.45 GHz Cortex A53)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SDM439 Snapdragon 439 (12 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 505
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.35 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1544 Pixels (~268 PPI)
|Memory
|Built-in
|32GB Built-in, 3GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
|Camera
|Main
|Dual Camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, depth sensor, LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|8 MP, f/1.8, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v4.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (2CA) Cat6 300/50 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|- Battery charging 10W
Disclaimer: 'We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.'
