Vivo Y11 Price In Pakistan & Specs

The Vivo Y11 is a feature-packed smartphone that offers an immersive user experience at an affordable price. It boasts a 6.35-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 720 x 1544 pixels, delivering vibrant and crisp visuals for all your multimedia needs.

The phone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 processor, ensuring smooth performance and efficient multitasking.

With a 5000mAh battery, the Vivo Y11 provides excellent battery life, allowing you to enjoy your favorite apps, games, and videos without worrying about running out of power. It also supports fast charging, ensuring that you can quickly recharge the device.

The Y11 features a dual-camera setup on the rear, comprising a 13-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

This setup enables you to capture stunning photos with bokeh effects and detailed portraits. On the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie camera that lets you take clear and vibrant self-portraits.

In terms of storage, the Vivo Y11 offers 32GB of internal storage, which can be expanded up to 256GB via a dedicated microSD card slot.

The phone runs on Funtouch OS 9 based on Android 9.0 Pie, providing a user-friendly interface and access to a wide range of apps and features.

Overall, the Vivo Y11 is a reliable and affordable smartphone that delivers impressive performance, long-lasting battery life, and capable camera capabilities, making it a great choice for budget-conscious users.

Vivo Y11 price in Pakistan

Vivo Y11 specifications

Build OS Android 9.0 Pie UI Funtouch 9.1 Dimensions 159.4 x 76.8 x 8.9 mm Weight 190 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Coral Red, Jade Green Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300) Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 1.95 GHz Cortex-A53 + 6 x 1.45 GHz Cortex A53) Chipset Qualcomm SDM439 Snapdragon 439 (12 nm) GPU Adreno 505 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.35 Inches Resolution 720 x 1544 Pixels (~268 PPI) Memory Built-in 32GB Built-in, 3GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) Camera Main Dual Camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, depth sensor, LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 8 MP, f/1.8, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v4.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO Radio FM Radio USB microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (2CA) Cat6 300/50 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh

- Battery charging 10W





