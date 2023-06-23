Vivo Y73 Price In Pakistan & Specs

- The Vivo Y73 has 6.4-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display.
- It has MediaTek Helio G95 processor.
- It has 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.
The Vivo Y73 is a feature-packed smartphone that offers a great user experience. It features a 6.4-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display, providing vibrant colors and sharp visuals.
The phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G95 processor, ensuring smooth multitasking and efficient performance.
With 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, the Vivo Y73 offers ample space to store your files, apps, and media. The storage can also be expanded up to 1TB using a microSD card.
One of the standout features of the Vivo Y73 is its impressive camera setup. It sports a triple rear camera system, including a 64-megapixel main camera, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie camera housed in a small notch.
The smartphone runs on the latest Android 11 operating system with Vivo's Funtouch OS 11.1 on top, providing a clean and intuitive user interface.
It also includes a large 4,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support, ensuring that you can stay connected throughout the day.
Overall, the Vivo Y73 is a reliable and feature-rich smartphone that offers excellent performance, a stunning display, and impressive camera capabilities.
Vivo Y73 price in Pakistan
The Vivo Y73 price in Pakistan is Rs. 89,999/-
Vivo Y73 specifications
|Build
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|Funtouch 11.1
|Dimensions
|161.2 x 74.3 x 7.38mm
|Weight
|170 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Diamond Flare, Roman Black
|Frequency
|2G Band
| SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.05 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Mediatek Helio G95 (12 nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G76 MC4
|Display
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.4 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
|Extra Features
|HDR10, 430 nits (typ), 570 nits (HBM)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.72', PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected], gyro-EIS)
|Front
|16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, OTG
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4000 mAh
|- Fast charging 33W wired, 61% in 30 min
Disclaimer: 'We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.'
