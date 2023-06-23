Vivo Y73 Price In Pakistan & Specs

The Vivo Y73 has 6.4-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display.

It has MediaTek Helio G95 processor.

It has 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

The Vivo Y73 is a feature-packed smartphone that offers a great user experience. It features a 6.4-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display, providing vibrant colors and sharp visuals.

The phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G95 processor, ensuring smooth multitasking and efficient performance.

With 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, the Vivo Y73 offers ample space to store your files, apps, and media. The storage can also be expanded up to 1TB using a microSD card.

One of the standout features of the Vivo Y73 is its impressive camera setup. It sports a triple rear camera system, including a 64-megapixel main camera, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie camera housed in a small notch.

The smartphone runs on the latest Android 11 operating system with Vivo's Funtouch OS 11.1 on top, providing a clean and intuitive user interface.

It also includes a large 4,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support, ensuring that you can stay connected throughout the day.

Overall, the Vivo Y73 is a reliable and feature-rich smartphone that offers excellent performance, a stunning display, and impressive camera capabilities.

Vivo Y73 price in Pakistan

The Vivo Y73 price in Pakistan is Rs. 89,999/-

Vivo Y73 specifications

Build OS Android 11 OS UI Funtouch 11.1 Dimensions 161.2 x 74.3 x 7.38mm Weight 170 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Diamond Flare, Roman Black Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300) Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.05 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Mediatek Helio G95 (12 nm) GPU Mali-G76 MC4 Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.4 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI) Extra Features HDR10, 430 nits (typ), 570 nits (HBM) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) Camera Main Triple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.72', PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected], gyro-EIS) Front 16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), HDR, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, OTG NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4000 mAh

- Fast charging 33W wired, 61% in 30 min





