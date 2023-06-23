American Couple's Controversial Wedding On Titanic Wreckage Goes Viral

Rescuers race against time to find missing submersible Titan

Vessel disappeared en route to Titanic wreckage site

Social media abuzz with discussions on the incident

Rescuers are engaged in a race against time as they search for the missing submersible Titan, which disappeared on June 18.

The vessel, carrying five passengers, was en route to the Titanic ship wreckage site.

This incident has sparked significant discussions on social media, with several users recalling past incidents connected to the ship's remains. Among the trending posts is a viral Reddit share detailing the extraordinary wedding of a couple who chose to exchange vows at the Titanic wreckage.

“TIL I learned that in 2001, a New York couple got married on the deck of the Titanic, in a submarine. They faced criticism that their stunt was in ‘bad taste’,” a Redditor wrote and shared a link to a BBC article that reminded people of the ceremony that took place more than two decades ago.

In a 2001 BBC article, it was reported that David Leibowitz and Kimberley Miller, residents of New York, embarked on a submersible journey to the Titanic wreckage site.

The couple paid a hefty sum of $36,000 per person for the opportunity.

However, their post-wedding celebrations were met with widespread criticism, with many considering it disrespectful and in poor taste towards the victims of the tragic shipwreck that occurred during the Titanic's maiden voyage in 1912.

Recently, a post featuring their story resurfaced and has garnered numerous comments from people.

While some echoed the sentiments expressed back in 2001, condemning the couple's actions, others came to their defense, asserting that their choice was not inherently wrong.

“That certainly wasn't the best taste yeah,” posted a Reddit user. “I don't see the big deal at all. Most of the weddings I've been to have been at sites littered with corpses” argued another. “I think it's a little dark but ultimately harmless. If they wanted a unique venue then they certainly got one,” joined a third. “Not in bad taste, it's a historical site. Also, it was 2001, not exactly 'too soon',” wrote a fourth.