Ahmed Shehzad Opens Up About His Married Life

Ahmed Shehzad, a renowned Pakistani cricketer who has played as an opener in the national team, has had a successful career representing Pakistan in various international games. Known for his countless impressive performances, Ahmed Shehzad has showcased his skills across all formats of cricket. However, his journey has not been without controversies. Currently, he is not a part of the national team but continues to pursue his career in domestic cricket. Ahmed Shehzad harbours aspirations to play for the Pakistani team and in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Aside from his cricketing achievements, Ahmed Shehzad enjoys a happy married life and is blessed with two adorable children. In a recent appearance on Nadir Ali's podcast, he discussed his decision to get married. When asked about his marriage, he shared, 'How did you get married, was it arranged or love?' Ahmed replied, 'Of course, I had a love marriage. It was an arranged love marriage where my wife was my choice, and she was also my mother's choice. Marrying my wife has been one of the best decisions I have ever made, although I may not have been as mature at that time. I am now incredibly happy and feel blessed to have a supportive wife who has given me the precious gift of two children.

He further added, 'She devotes her time to nurturing our children's well-being. I am surrounded by beautiful people in my life and find myself in a very contented place. My family is my love, and I cherish spending time with them.' During the conversation, Ahmed Shehzad confirmed Nadir Ali's query that he is soon going to become a father for the third time. Watch the video to see their interaction.