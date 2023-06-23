Hina Bayat Unveils The Secrets To Becoming Star In The Industry

Hina Bayat was asked about the secret formula for becoming a star.

She shared that stardom is something that cannot be accurately predicted.

She firmly believes that stardom emanates from a higher force, from the Almighty.

The entertainment industry is a captivating realm where some individuals achieve instant stardom, while others toil tirelessly throughout their lives without ever reaching those lofty heights. We have notable figures like Fawad Khan, who can appear in a project every few years and still captivate audiences, whereas there are actors and actresses who consistently deliver outstanding performances yet never attain that level of stardom.

According to Hina Bayat, the concept of stardom is solely in the hands of a higher power and is essentially a game of destiny. No one can determine precisely when or how something or someone captures the hearts of the people. She firmly believes that stardom emanates from a higher force, from the Almighty.