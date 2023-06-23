language: English
OPEN APP
index.html
in the news
Hina Bayat Unveils The Secrets To Becoming Star In The Industry

Hina Bayat Unveils The Secrets To Becoming Star In The Industry

Web Desk 23 Jun , 2023 01:46 PM

Open In App
Hina Bayat Unveils The Secrets To Becoming Star In The Industry
  • Hina Bayat was asked about the secret formula for becoming a star.
  • She shared that stardom is something that cannot be accurately predicted.
  • She firmly believes that stardom emanates from a higher force, from the Almighty.

The entertainment industry is a captivating realm where some individuals achieve instant stardom, while others toil tirelessly throughout their lives without ever reaching those lofty heights. We have notable figures like Fawad Khan, who can appear in a project every few years and still captivate audiences, whereas there are actors and actresses who consistently deliver outstanding performances yet never attain that level of stardom.

In a recent interview on Mazaaq Raat, Hina Bayat was asked about the secret formula for becoming a star. She shared that stardom is something that cannot be accurately predicted. There are immensely talented individuals who never cross that threshold, while others skyrocket to fame overnight.

She firmly believes that stardom emanates from a higher force, from the Almighty. 3

She firmly believes that stardom emanates from a higher force, from the Almighty.

Hina Bayat was asked about the secret formula for becoming a star. 3

Hina Bayat was asked about the secret formula for becoming a star.

She shared that stardom is something that cannot be accurately predicted. 3

She shared that stardom is something that cannot be accurately predicted.

According to Hina Bayat, the concept of stardom is solely in the hands of a higher power and is essentially a game of destiny. No one can determine precisely when or how something or someone captures the hearts of the people. She firmly believes that stardom emanates from a higher force, from the Almighty.

End of Article
No COMMENT ON THIS STORY
COVID-19 CASES

CONFIRMED CASES

690,674,420[+10*]

DEATHS

6,893,784[+0*]

Full Coverage

CONFIRMED CASES

1,581,155[+0*]

DEATHS

30,661[+0*]

Full Coverage

Next Story

-