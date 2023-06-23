Nadir Ali Clarifies The Truth With Unwavering Honesty On Sunita Marshall Controversy

Nadir Ali apologized for his questioning of Sunita Marshall.

Nadir Ali emphasized that religion is a personal decision and expressed his respect.

Fans had varying opinions about Nadir Ali's interview style.

Nadir Ali is a bright YouTuber who frequently makes headlines for his contentious cross-questioning and personal questions to his guests. His podcast with Sunita Marshall recently went viral on social media due to his intimate query to the ace actress about her religion and conversion to Islam.

'Do you have any plans to accept Islam as your religion?' Nadir Ali questioned Sunita. Sunita responded calmly, 'No, I have no plans to convert.' My in-laws aren't putting any pressure on me either.'

Recently, the YouTuber apologized on his own YouTube account, clarifying his motives in asking such a personal question. “My intentions during the podcast with Sunita Marshall were not to hurt her or anyone’s feelings at all. It was just out of curiosity that i asked her about her plans of conversion to Islam! Religion is a personal choice and I respect people of all beliefs. It is my wish and the wish of 1.9 billion muslims to see people come to islam but of course with their own choice! If still my words have hurt the feelings of any one, I APOLOGIZE! NADIR ALI”.

Fans have also shared their thoughts, with one saying, 'You didn't ask anything wrong, we are with you, and you are a very very humble person, big respect.' Another user on social media stated, 'I request all my Muslim friends to study about Competitive Religions in order to preach Islam all over the world.' 'You have a tendency to take out the negativity and explore your guests' weaknesses, if any,' said another devotee. This isn't the first time. I keep noticing that in your interviews. It is critical to respect others.' Fans had conflicting opinions. Here are some comments:



