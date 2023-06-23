Naimal Khawar Pens A Sweet Birthday Note For Her Husband Hamza Ali Abbasi

Naimal Khawar shared heartfelt birthday wishes for her husband.

Fazeela Abbassi created a video montage showcasing his acting avatars.

The actor was recently seen in the film The Legend of Maula Jatt.

Former actress Naimal Khawar is overjoyed that her husband Hamza Ali Abbassi exists - and so are we! Today is the 39th birthday of the Legend of Maula Jatt actor, and he is celebrating. The actor, who is well-liked by many, received two sweet social media wishes from his wife and sister.

'Happy birthday to this beautiful human being for being born,' Naimal wrote in an Instagram Story, sharing a photo of Hamza in a brown kurta and a broad smile.





She also shared a silly snapshot of them making faces with a red heart on another Story.

3 The actor was recently seen in the film The Legend of Maula Jatt. 3 Naimal Khawar shared heartfelt birthday wishes for her husband. 3 Fazeela Abbassi created a video montage showcasing his acting avatars.

Fazeela Abbassi, Hamza's elder sister, came to Instagram to present a video montage featuring his acting avatars, childhood photos, and family shots. “The greatest gift our parents ever gave us was each other. I fell in love with you the moment you were born and placed in my hands. You occupy half of my heart and a quarter goes to Sameer and Mustafa. I bet they will be jealous,” she wrote.

'Mum says we are the same soul split in two and walking on four legs,' she added, emphasizing the two siblings' tight relationship. Fazeela also described his younger brother as a gentleman who is humble and an inspiration to many. “You are the best version of a human being. I always knew you were a gentleman even when you were a boy. You became an inspiration to millions of people and yet display the ultimate of humility,” she said.

“As I always tell you, it’s an honour to be your sister in this world. I hope and pray to share the eternal life to come. Happy birthday, baba,' she said.

Hamza was most recently seen as the strong Noori Natt in Bilal Lashari's The Legend of Maula Jatt. While audiences were still reeling from his cinema return, he revealed his long-awaited television return.

Earlier this year, Abbasi took to social media to announce his return to television with Jaan-e-Jahan. 'Happy to introduce you to the captivating world of our upcoming project Jaan-e-Jahan written by Rida Bilal, directed by Qasim Ali Mureed,' read an Instagram post. 'Produced by Samina Humayun Saeed and Sana Shahnawaz, and coming soon to a TV screen near you!'



