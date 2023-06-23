Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy's Call For Change: Documenting Climate Issues In Pakistan

Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy is preparing to unveil her latest masterpiece.

Renowned filmmaker and Academy Award winner, Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy, is preparing to unveil her latest masterpiece, a captivating four-part documentary series titled 'Champions of Climate Change: Voices for a Greener Pakistan.'

This groundbreaking series serves as a powerful platform to amplify the voices of resilient Pakistanis who are fearlessly tackling the greatest crisis of our time while inspiring a global movement for climate action.

In collaboration with Idara-e-Taleem-o-Aagahi and the U.S. Consulate General Karachi, the series is set to premiere on June 21st, coinciding with Show Your Stripes Day—an internationally recognized initiative aimed at raising awareness about the urgent need to combat climate change through collective action.

Each film in the series delves into a distinct aspect of climate change and environmental conservation, showcasing stories of resilience, innovation, and tangible outcomes. Audiences will be introduced to four extraordinary individuals who are making a significant impact in Pakistan: Usman Iqbal from Karachi, Sindh; Wajiha Siddiqui Mehdi from Jacobabad, Sindh; Hatim Baloch from Panjgur, Balochistan; and Yahya Musakhel from Zhob, Balochistan.

The documentary series is divided into four compelling sets, each exploring a specific theme: 'Hamara Rishta Samandar Se' (Our Bond with the Sea), 'Hangami Halaat' (A State of Emergency), 'Aik Sath Mil Ke Ba Ikhtiyar' (Together We Have Power), and 'Chotay Iqdam, Baray Asraat' (Small Things Make a Big Difference).

SOC Films, a trailblazing production house in Pakistan, proudly announced the series' release on its official Instagram account. Through this innovative documentary, Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy aims to shed light on the remarkable efforts undertaken within the country to combat climate change. By sharing stories of resilience and inspiring actions, the series seeks to empower viewers to actively engage in environmental protection and contribute to a greener future for Pakistan.



