Sonya Hussyn Reveals Her Appearance For The Upcoming Project 'Gang Of Khorasan'

Sonya Hussyn is a talented Pakistani actress.

She recently unveiled her new look for her upcoming project.

The entertainment industry and social media users praised her portrayal.

Sonya Hussyn, a renowned Pakistani actress, has gained widespread acclaim for her extraordinary talent in portraying intricate and multifaceted characters.

Her exceptional performances in popular dramas like Ishq Zahe Naseeb, Muhabbat Tujhe Alvida, and Nazo continue to captivate her devoted fan base. Additionally, her recent films Tich Button and Daadal have been widely praised by audiences.

In a delightful surprise for her fans, the esteemed actress recently unveiled her new look for the upcoming project, Gang of Khorasan.

Taking a bold step, she revealed a striking transformation featuring platinum blonde hair, shaved closely to her head, complemented by dry purple lips and a casually placed cigarette behind her ear.

Sharing the images on her social media, she captioned them with,

'Addicts are humans too!!!!





Meet “ MURSHID “

Unveiling the first look of my new project, Gang of Kharasaan! 🙏🏻🙏🏻

After playing horain in saraab, Murshid is another character that holds a special place in my heart 🥺





Stay tuned!!!'









The entertainment industry, as well as social media users, were impressed by her distinctive appearance. They praised her seamless embodiment of a drug addict character.

Sonya's most recent appearance was in the Eid telefilm Love Vaccine, alongside Yasir Hussain and Farhan Saeed.