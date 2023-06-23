Tere Bin Episode 56 Leaves Fans Anxious About The Ending

Fans are particularly worried about Tere Bins's story ending.

Murtasim and Haya are preparing to solemnize their Nikah in the next episode.

Fans shared their emotions regarding the latest episode.

Tere Bin, a popular Pakistani drama series, is nearing its end, leaving fans worried about the outcome. The drama has captivated viewers for approximately six months since its premiere in December and has broken previous popularity records. However, after a few episodes, the drama experienced a decline due to multiple additional storylines and the separation of Meerab and Murtasim.

The track involving Haya and Murtasim's marriage has also upset fans. For many, it was the final straw that transformed Murtasim from an assertive character into a clueless individual who couldn't differentiate between a home-wrecker and a true lover.

Fans are extremely angry with Murtasim as despite witnessing Haya's actions, he is still willing to marry her, even being the one who proposed. With the drama set to air its final episode next week, Tere Bin fans are anxiously anticipating the resolution of Meerab and Murtasim's love story.

In the latest episode, Episode 56 fans flooded the comments sections of social media platforms. Fans praised Saba for meeting Murtasim and providing clarifications about Meerab and Rohail. They expressed anger towards Haya for overpowering Saba during their conversation and once again criticized the writer and Haya's character.

4 Fans shared their emotions regarding the latest episode. 4 Fans are particularly worried about Tere Bins's story ending. 4 Murtasim and Haya are preparing to solemnize their Nikah in the next episode. 4 Fans are now eagerly waiting for the conclusion while continuing to criticize it.

Fans are particularly worried about the story's ending, as Murtasim and Haya are preparing to solemnize their Nikah in the next episode. The potential reconciliation between Meerab and Murtasim is a major concern for Tere Bin fans, with debates arising about whether Meerab should confront Murtasim or if it would be futile since he's marrying Haya despite knowing she didn't go with Rohail.

Speculations abound, with some fans guessing that Meerab has already reached the Haweli before the Nikah. Most fans are urging the channel to provide a happy ending. However, many believe that Meerab and Murtasim's relationship can never be the same after their toxic marriage.

Fans feel that the drama has been ruined, and they are now eagerly waiting for the conclusion while continuing to criticize the team, Haya, and Murtasim.