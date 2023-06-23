Wahaj Ali And Ayeza Khan's BTS Video Goes Viral

Wahaj Ali & Ayeza Khan are a renowned actors in the drama industry.

They sparked excitement with a leaked behind-the-scenes (BTS) video.

The upcoming drama is undergoing full-fledged production.

Wahaj Ali has emerged as a prominent and highly sought-after actor in the drama industry. With a string of successful projects like 'Jo Bichar Gaye,' 'Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha,' and 'Tere Bin,' he has garnered immense popularity and recognition. His talent has attracted significant offers from various directions, solidifying his position in the industry.

In his latest venture, titled 'Mein,' he is set to share the screen with the acclaimed actress Ayeza Khan.

The upcoming drama is currently undergoing full-fledged production. Audiences have been eagerly anticipating their on-screen chemistry, and their excitement reached new heights when a leaked behind-the-scenes (BTS) video surfaced online.

The leaked footage hinted at a compelling storyline, showcasing Ayeza's intense performance while Wahaj's character attempts to calm her down.

Ayeza Khan has garnered praise both locally and internationally for her exceptional roles in hit dramas such as 'Meray Paas Tum Ho,' 'Chupke Chupke,' 'Meherposh,' 'Pyarey Afzal,' and 'Saari Bhool Hamari Thi.' Meanwhile, Wahaj Ali can currently be seen in the drama 'Mujhey Pyaar Hua Tha,' alongside Hania Aamir.