Meghan Markle Expects To End Her Partnership With Netflix

Expert says Meghan Markle's career could be in ruins if she loses another business deal, following her recent departures from Spotify and an expected end to her partnership with Netflix.

Journalist Damien Reilley believes this could signify the end of the line for the former actress. Additionally, an insider suggests that losing the Netflix deal would result in a complete loss of credibility for Meghan in the business sector.

The insider commented that it feels like Meghan has exhausted all her opportunities. He expressed some sympathy for her situation, noting that she initially left the UK in search of understanding and freedom in America.

However, history seems to be repeating itself, as she is now facing open mockery for what is perceived as exploiting her royal privilege for personal gain and social advancement.