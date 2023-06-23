Not Too Close: Ronaldo's Humorous Moment With Cameraman

Play

Ronaldo made a humorous moment with a cameraman.

Ronaldo scored his 123rd goal for Portugal in his 200th appearance.

Ronaldo's goal helped Portugal secure a perfect record.

Following Portugal's 1-0 victory over Ireland, football star Cristiano Ronaldo made a humorous moment with a cameraman. Ronaldo, who had scored the game's decisive goal, playfully urged the cameraman not to get too close, complaining that he had 'too many wrinkles.' His remark made everyone in the room smile and gave some humor to the post-game media scrum.

Portugal defeated Iceland in the European Championship qualification game thanks to a goal by Ronaldo in the 89th minute. He scored this historic goal during his 200th national team appearance for Portugal, making him the first male player to accomplish this achievement. Before the game, the 38-year-old legend was honored by Guinness World Records for his astounding achievement nearly 20 years after making his international debut.

During the game, Ronaldo not only made his 200th appearance but also scored his 123rd goal for his country, significantly extending his record. With four wins from four games, Portugal maintained a perfect record in Group J, securing their place in the Euro 2024 qualifying round.

Ronaldo expressed his happiness by calling the accomplishment 'unbelievable' and highlighting the unique importance of scoring the winning goal. Rafael Leo and Bruno Fernandes, the forward's teammates, had been crucial in opening up possibilities throughout the game, and Willum Willumsson's dismissal from Iceland in the 80th minute gave Portugal a numerical edge.

Goncalo Inacio headed the ball down, which allowed Ronaldo to score from close range, despite the fact that he had missed several chances and been cautioned for diving in the 83rd minute. After a nervous wait, the goal was confirmed by the Video Assistant Referee (VAR), who then gave Ronaldo the chance to celebrate in his trademark manner.

Ronaldo's extraordinary career milestone was highlighted during the game against Iceland, which also highlighted his long-lasting influence on the Portuguese national team. His outstanding accomplishments have solidified his place among the greatest football players of all time.