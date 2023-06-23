Honor 90 Lite Price In Pakistan & Specs

- Honor 90 Lite has a MediaTek Dimensity 6020 chipset.
- The gadget has a 6.7-inch IPS LCD display.
- The phone comes with a 4500 mAh battery.
Honor is soon releasing the 90 Lite smartphone, which is an affordable device with impressive features.
The Honor 90 Lite has a MediaTek Dimensity 6020 (7 nm) chipset and a 2.2 GHz octa-core processor.
The smartphone includes 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of built-in storage space.
The Honor 90 Lite is equipped with a triple-camera setup, featuring a primary 100 MP lens, alongside secondary lenses with resolutions of 5 MP and 2 MP and the front camera is 16 MP.
It comes with a 6.7-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080 x 2388 pixels and a refresh rate of 90 Hz.
The device has a 4500 mAh Li-Po non-removable battery with support for 35 W fast charging.
Honor 90 Lite price in Pakistan
Honor 90 Lite price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 64,999/-
Honor 90 Lite specifications
|Build
|OS
|Android 13 OS
|Dimensions
|162.9 x 74.5 x 7.5 mm
|Weight
|179 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Titanium Silver, Cyan Lake, Midnight Black
|Frequency
|2G Band
| SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 19(800), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|5G Band
|5G SA/NSA
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Mediatek Dimensity 6020 (7 nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.7 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2388 Pixels (~391 PPI)
|Extra Features
|90Hz
|Memory
|Built-in
|256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
|Card
|No
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 100 MP, f/1.9, (wide), PDAF + 5 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, Face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|16 MP, f/2.5, (wide), Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct
|Bluetooth
|v5.3 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, OTG
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Virtual proximity sensing
|Audio
|24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/Video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
|- Fast charging 35W wired, 55% in 30 min (advertised)
End of Article
