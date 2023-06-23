Honor 90 Lite Price In Pakistan & Specs

Honor 90 Lite has a MediaTek Dimensity 6020 chipset.

The gadget has a 6.7-inch IPS LCD display.

The phone comes with a 4500 mAh battery.

Honor is soon releasing the 90 Lite smartphone, which is an affordable device with impressive features.

The Honor 90 Lite has a MediaTek Dimensity 6020 (7 nm) chipset and a 2.2 GHz octa-core processor.

The smartphone includes 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of built-in storage space.

The Honor 90 Lite is equipped with a triple-camera setup, featuring a primary 100 MP lens, alongside secondary lenses with resolutions of 5 MP and 2 MP and the front camera is 16 MP.

It comes with a 6.7-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080 x 2388 pixels and a refresh rate of 90 Hz.

3 The phone comes with a 4500 mAh battery. 3 Honor 90 Lite has a MediaTek Dimensity 6020 chipset. 3 The gadget has a 6.7-inch IPS LCD display.

The device has a 4500 mAh Li-Po non-removable battery with support for 35 W fast charging.

Honor 90 Lite price in Pakistan

Honor 90 Lite price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 64,999/-

Honor 90 Lite specifications