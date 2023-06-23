language: English
Infinix Hot 30 Play Price In Pakistan & Features

Infinix Hot 30 Play Price In Pakistan & Features

23 Jun , 2023

Infinix Hot 30 Play Price In Pakistan & Features
  • Infinix Hot 30 Play has a 6.82-inch IPS LCD display.
  • The phone comes with an octa-core processor.
  • The device is powered by a 6000 mAh battery.

Infinix is launching a new Hot 30 Play smartphone, which will be available soon on the market.

It comes with a MediaTek Helio G37 chipset. It has an octa-core processor, and the GPU is called the PowerVR GE8320.

The Infinix Hot 30 Play features a 6.82-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen with a resolution of 1080 x 2408 pixels and a refresh rate of 90 Hz.

The phone includes 4 GB of RAM and 64 or 128 GB of internal storage space.

The gadget's XOS 12.6 operating system is based on Android 13 and has dual cameras on the back.

The device is powered by a 6000 mAh battery.

Infinix Hot 30 Play has a 6.82-inch IPS LCD display.

The phone comes with an octa-core processor.

The Infinix Hot 30 Play has a 6000 mAh battery with fast charging support at 18 W.

Infinix Hot 30 Play price in Pakistan

Infinix Hot 30 Play price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 49,999/-

Infinix Hot 30 Play specifications

BUILD OS Android 13 OS
UI XOS 12.6
Dimensions N/A
Weight N/A
SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
Colors Purple, Phantom White, Blade Black
FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G Band HSDPA 900 / 2100
4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
PROCESSOR CPU Octa Core
Chipset MediaTek Helio G37
GPU PowerVR GE8320
DISPLAY Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size 6.82 Inches
Resolution 1080 x 2408 Pixels (~387 PPI)
Extra Features 90Hz, 500 nits (typ)
MEMORY Built-in 64/128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
Card microSDXC (dedicated slot)
CAMERA Main Dual Camera: 16 MP + AI lens, LED Flash
Features autofocus, Continuous shooting, Digital zoom, Face detection, HDR, Panorama, Video
Front 8 MP
CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band
Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPS Yes + A-GPS support
Radio FM Radio
USB USB Type-C 2.0, OTG
NFC No
Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint, Proximity
Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FlAC player, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
Browser HTML5
Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
Games Built-in + Downloadable
Torch Yes
Extra Glass front, plastic frame, plastic back, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BATTERY Capacity (Li-ion Non removable), 6000 mAh

- Fast charging 18W

