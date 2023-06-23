Infinix Hot 30 Play Price In Pakistan & Features

- Infinix Hot 30 Play has a 6.82-inch IPS LCD display.
- The phone comes with an octa-core processor.
- The device is powered by a 6000 mAh battery.
Infinix is launching a new Hot 30 Play smartphone, which will be available soon on the market.
It comes with a MediaTek Helio G37 chipset. It has an octa-core processor, and the GPU is called the PowerVR GE8320.
The Infinix Hot 30 Play features a 6.82-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen with a resolution of 1080 x 2408 pixels and a refresh rate of 90 Hz.
The phone includes 4 GB of RAM and 64 or 128 GB of internal storage space.
The gadget's XOS 12.6 operating system is based on Android 13 and has dual cameras on the back.
The Infinix Hot 30 Play has a 6000 mAh battery with fast charging support at 18 W.
Infinix Hot 30 Play price in Pakistan
Infinix Hot 30 Play price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 49,999/-
Infinix Hot 30 Play specifications
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 13 OS
|UI
|XOS 12.6
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Purple, Phantom White, Blade Black
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
| SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|Octa Core
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G37
|GPU
|PowerVR GE8320
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.82 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2408 Pixels (~387 PPI)
|Extra Features
|90Hz, 500 nits (typ)
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|64/128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|CAMERA
|Main
|Dual Camera: 16 MP + AI lens, LED Flash
|Features
|autofocus, Continuous shooting, Digital zoom, Face detection, HDR, Panorama, Video
|Front
|8 MP
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, OTG
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FlAC player, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front, plastic frame, plastic back, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-ion Non removable), 6000 mAh
|- Fast charging 18W
