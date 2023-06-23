Infinix Hot 30 Play Price In Pakistan & Features

Infinix Hot 30 Play has a 6.82-inch IPS LCD display.

The phone comes with an octa-core processor.

The device is powered by a 6000 mAh battery.

Infinix is launching a new Hot 30 Play smartphone, which will be available soon on the market.

It comes with a MediaTek Helio G37 chipset. It has an octa-core processor, and the GPU is called the PowerVR GE8320.

The Infinix Hot 30 Play features a 6.82-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen with a resolution of 1080 x 2408 pixels and a refresh rate of 90 Hz.

The phone includes 4 GB of RAM and 64 or 128 GB of internal storage space.

The gadget's XOS 12.6 operating system is based on Android 13 and has dual cameras on the back.

The Infinix Hot 30 Play has a 6000 mAh battery with fast charging support at 18 W.

Infinix Hot 30 Play price in Pakistan

Infinix Hot 30 Play price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 49,999/-

Infinix Hot 30 Play specifications