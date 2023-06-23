Samsung Galaxy A72 Price In Pakistan & Detailed

Samsung Galaxy A72 has a 2.3 GHz octa-core processor.

The phone comes with a 6.7-inch screen.

The device has a 5,000 mAh battery capacity.

The Samsung Galaxy A72 is a mid-range smartphone available on the market.

It has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G chipset and a 2.3 GHz octa-core processor.

The device runs on the One UI 3.1 operating system, which is based on Android 11.

The smartphone comes with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage that can be expanded up to 1TB via a microSD card.

The phone is available in four colours: Awesome Black, Awesome White, Awesome Blue, and Awesome Violet.

It features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels.

The phone is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging, which should be able to provide a good battery life.

Samsung Galaxy A72 price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy A72 price in Pakistan is Rs. 78,999/-

Samsung Galaxy A72 specifications