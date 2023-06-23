language: English
Samsung Galaxy A72 Price In Pakistan & Detailed

Samsung Galaxy A72 Price In Pakistan & Detailed

Web Desk 23 Jun , 2023 10:23 AM

Samsung Galaxy A72 Price In Pakistan & Detailed
  • Samsung Galaxy A72 has a 2.3 GHz octa-core processor.
  • The phone comes with a 6.7-inch screen.
  • The device has a 5,000 mAh battery capacity.

The Samsung Galaxy A72 is a mid-range smartphone available on the market.

It has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G chipset and a 2.3 GHz octa-core processor.

The device runs on the One UI 3.1 operating system, which is based on Android 11.

The smartphone comes with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage that can be expanded up to 1TB via a microSD card.

The phone is available in four colours: Awesome Black, Awesome White, Awesome Blue, and Awesome Violet.

It features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels.

The phone is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging, which should be able to provide a good battery life.

Samsung Galaxy A72 price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy A72 price in Pakistan is Rs. 78,999/-

Samsung Galaxy A72 specifications

BUILD OS Android 11 OS
UI One UI 3.1
Dimensions 165 x 77.4 x 8.4 mm
Weight 203 g
SIM Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
Colors Awesome Black, Awesome White, Awesome Blue, Awesome Violet
FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.3 GHz Kryo 465 Gold + 6 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 465 Silver)
Chipset Qualcomm SM7125 Snapdragon 720G (8 nm)
GPU Adreno 618
DISPLAY Technology Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size 6.7 Inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~393 PPI)
Protection Corning Gorilla Glass
Extra Features 90Hz, 800 nits (peak)
MEMORY Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
Card microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
CAMERA Main Quad Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.7X', PDAF, OIS + 8 MP, f/2.4, (telephoto), PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom + 12 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 5 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash
Features Funmode, Single Take, Live focus effects, Spin Bokeh, Zoom Bokeh blur, Color point), panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/120fps; gyro-EIS)
Front 32 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/2.8', HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected])
CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, BDS
Radio FM Radio (Unspecified)
USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFC Yes
Data GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical)
Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
Browser HTML5
Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
Games Built-in + Downloadable
Torch Yes
Extra IP67 dust/water resistant (up to 1m for 30 mins), ANT+ support, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh

- Fast battery charging 25W

