Tecno Spark 10 Pro Price In Pakistan & Specs

Tecno Spark 10 Pro has a MediaTek Helio G88 chipset.

It comes with a 5,000 mAh battery.

The phone has 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.

The Tecno Spark 10 Pro is now available on the market, with amazing features.

It has a 2.0 GHz octa-core processor and a MediaTek Helio G88 chipset. The phone's GPU is called the Mali-G52.

The smartphone has a 6.8-inch IPS LCD with a resolution of 1080 x 2460 pixels.

The Tecno Spark 10 Pro features a dual-camera setup on the back with an LED flash.

The device includes 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage, and the gadget has a HIOS 12.6 operating system based on Android 13.

3 The phone has 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. 3 Tecno Spark 10 Pro has a MediaTek Helio G88 chipset. 3 It comes with a 5,000 mAh battery.

The Spark 10 Pro is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery and supports fast charging at 18 W.

Tecno Spark 10 Pro price in Pakistan

Tecno Spark 10 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 53,999/-

Tecno Spark 10 Pro specifications