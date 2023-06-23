Vivo V29e Price In Pakistan & Detailed

- Vivo V29e comes with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display.
- The phone is powered by a 4600 mAh battery.
- The smartphone features a triple camera setup on the back.
The Vivo V29e will be soon available on the market, offering impressive specifications, including a generous screen size, a high-quality camera setup, excellent battery life, and outstanding mobile performance.
The smartphone comes with a 6.7-inch AMOLED capacitive touchscreen display with an amazing resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and a refresh rate of 120 Hz.
The phone includes 8 or 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of built-in storage.
The V29e features a triple-camera setup on the back.
It comes with a powerful chipset, the Dimensity 7000 series, as well as an octa-core processor.
The gadget is powered by a 4600 mAh battery with fast charging support at 80 W.
Vivo V29e price in Pakistan
Vivo V29e price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 85,999/-
Vivo V29e specifications
|Build
|OS
|Android 13 OS
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Black, Gold, Blue
|Frequency
|2G Band
| SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|5G Band
|5G SA/NSA
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa Core
|Chipset
|Dimensity 7000 series
|Display
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.7 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~391 PPI)
|Extra Features
|120Hz, HDR10+
|Memory
|Built-in
|256GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM
|Card
|No
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash
|Features
|Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected])
|Front
|16 MP
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct
|Bluetooth
|v5.3 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, NavIC
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, OTG
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, color spectrum, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front + Glass back, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4600 mAh
|- Fast charging 80W
End of Article
COVID-19 CASES
CONFIRMED CASES
690,674,420[+10*]
DEATHS
6,893,784[+0*]
CONFIRMED CASES
1,581,155[+0*]
DEATHS
30,661[+0*]