language: English
OPEN APP
index.html
in the news
Vivo V29e Price In Pakistan & Detailed

Vivo V29e Price In Pakistan & Detailed

Web Desk 23 Jun , 2023 11:16 AM

Open In App
Vivo V29e Price In Pakistan & Detailed
  • Vivo V29e comes with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display.
  • The phone is powered by a 4600 mAh battery.
  • The smartphone features a triple camera setup on the back.

The Vivo V29e will be soon available on the market, offering impressive specifications, including a generous screen size, a high-quality camera setup, excellent battery life, and outstanding mobile performance.

The smartphone comes with a 6.7-inch AMOLED capacitive touchscreen display with an amazing resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and a refresh rate of 120 Hz.

The phone includes 8 or 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of built-in storage.

The V29e features a triple-camera setup on the back.

It comes with a powerful chipset, the Dimensity 7000 series, as well as an octa-core processor.

The smartphone features a triple camera setup on the back. 3

The smartphone features a triple camera setup on the back.

Vivo V29e comes with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display. 3

Vivo V29e comes with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display.

The phone is powered by a 4600 mAh battery. 3

The phone is powered by a 4600 mAh battery.

The gadget is powered by a 4600 mAh battery with fast charging support at 80 W.

Vivo V29e price in Pakistan

Vivo V29e price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 85,999/-

Vivo V29e specifications

Build OS Android 13 OS
Dimensions N/A
Weight N/A
SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
Colors Black, Gold, Blue
Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G Band 5G SA/NSA
Processor CPU Octa Core
Chipset Dimensity 7000 series
Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size 6.7 Inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~391 PPI)
Extra Features 120Hz, HDR10+
Memory Built-in 256GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM
Card No
Camera Main Triple Camera: 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash
Features Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected])
Front 16 MP
Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct
Bluetooth v5.3 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, NavIC
USB USB Type-C 2.0, OTG
NFC Yes
Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
Features Sensors Accelerometer, color spectrum, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
Browser HTML5
Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
Games Built-in + Downloadable
Torch Yes
Extra Glass front + Glass back, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4600 mAh

- Fast charging 80W

End of Article
No COMMENT ON THIS STORY
COVID-19 CASES

CONFIRMED CASES

690,674,420[+10*]

DEATHS

6,893,784[+0*]

Full Coverage

CONFIRMED CASES

1,581,155[+0*]

DEATHS

30,661[+0*]

Full Coverage

Next Story

-