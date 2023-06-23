Vivo V29e Price In Pakistan & Detailed

Vivo V29e comes with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display.

The Vivo V29e will be soon available on the market, offering impressive specifications, including a generous screen size, a high-quality camera setup, excellent battery life, and outstanding mobile performance.

The smartphone comes with a 6.7-inch AMOLED capacitive touchscreen display with an amazing resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and a refresh rate of 120 Hz.

The phone includes 8 or 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of built-in storage.

The V29e features a triple-camera setup on the back.

It comes with a powerful chipset, the Dimensity 7000 series, as well as an octa-core processor.

The gadget is powered by a 4600 mAh battery with fast charging support at 80 W.

Vivo V29e price in Pakistan

Vivo V29e price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 85,999/-

Vivo V29e specifications