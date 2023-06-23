Xiaomi Redmi Note 12R Price In Pakistan & Specifications

- Redmi Note 12R is powered by a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset.
- The phone comes with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage.
- The device has a 6.79-inch AMOLED display.
Xiaomi is preparing to release the new 12R edition of its Note series. The phone has impressive features and specs.
The Xiaomi Redmi Note 12R is powered by a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset and a 2.3 GHz octa-core processor.
The camera setup of the Redmi Note 12R is appealing, featuring 50 MP and 2 MP sensors for capturing impressive images. Additionally, there is a 5 MP selfie camera located on the front.
It comes with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage space.
The smartphone has a 6.79-inch AMOLED capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and a 120 Hz refresh rate.
The Redmi Note 12R is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 22.5 W fast charging.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 12R price in Pakistan
Xiaomi Redmi Note 12R price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 74,999.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 12R specifications
|Build
|OS
|Android 13 OS
|UI
|MIUI 14
|Dimensions
|168.6 x 76.3 x 8.17mm
|Weight
|199 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Midnight Black, Time Blue, Sky Fantasy
|Frequency
|2G Band
| SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|2.3 Ghz Octa Core
|Chipset
|Snapdragon 4 Gen 2
|GPU
|Adreno GPU
|Display
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.79 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~388 PPI)
|Extra Features
|120Hz
|Memory
|Built-in
|256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Dual Camera: 50 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected]/60fps)
|Front
|5 MP
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct
|Bluetooth
|v5.3 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + GPS (L1), GLONASS (G1), BDS (B1), GALILEO (E1)
|Radio
|FM Radio (Unspecified)
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, OTG
|NFC
|Yes
|Infrared
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (CA)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|NFC, (market/region dependent), Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|- Fast charging 22.5W
End of Article
COVID-19 CASES
CONFIRMED CASES
690,674,420[+10*]
DEATHS
6,893,784[+0*]
CONFIRMED CASES
1,581,155[+0*]
DEATHS
30,661[+0*]