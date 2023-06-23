Xiaomi Redmi Note 12R Price In Pakistan & Specifications

language: English
Web Desk 23 Jun , 2023 10:38 AM

  • Redmi Note 12R is powered by a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset.
  • The phone comes with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage.
  • The device has a 6.79-inch AMOLED display.

Xiaomi is preparing to release the new 12R edition of its Note series. The phone has impressive features and specs.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 12R is powered by a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset and a 2.3 GHz octa-core processor.

The camera setup of the Redmi Note 12R is appealing, featuring 50 MP and 2 MP sensors for capturing impressive images. Additionally, there is a 5 MP selfie camera located on the front.

It comes with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage space.

The smartphone has a 6.79-inch AMOLED capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and a 120 Hz refresh rate.

The Redmi Note 12R is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 22.5 W fast charging.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12R price in Pakistan

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12R price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 74,999.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12R specifications

Build OS Android 13 OS
UI MIUI 14
Dimensions 168.6 x 76.3 x 8.17mm
Weight 199 g
SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
Colors Midnight Black, Time Blue, Sky Fantasy
Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
Processor CPU 2.3 Ghz Octa Core
Chipset Snapdragon 4 Gen 2
GPU Adreno GPU
Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size 6.79 Inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~388 PPI)
Extra Features 120Hz
Memory Built-in 256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
Card microSDXC (dedicated slot)
Camera Main Dual Camera: 50 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash
Features Geo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected]/60fps)
Front 5 MP
Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct
Bluetooth v5.3 with A2DP, LE
GPS Yes + GPS (L1), GLONASS (G1), BDS (B1), GALILEO (E1)
Radio FM Radio (Unspecified)
USB USB Type-C 2.0, OTG
NFC Yes
Infrared Yes
Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (CA)
Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
Browser HTML5
Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
Games Built-in + Downloadable
Torch Yes
Extra NFC, (market/region dependent), Photo/video editor, Document viewer
Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh

- Fast charging 22.5W

