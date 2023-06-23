Xiaomi Redmi Note 12R Price In Pakistan & Specifications

Redmi Note 12R is powered by a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset.

Xiaomi is preparing to release the new 12R edition of its Note series. The phone has impressive features and specs.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 12R is powered by a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset and a 2.3 GHz octa-core processor.

The camera setup of the Redmi Note 12R is appealing, featuring 50 MP and 2 MP sensors for capturing impressive images. Additionally, there is a 5 MP selfie camera located on the front.

It comes with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage space.

The smartphone has a 6.79-inch AMOLED capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and a 120 Hz refresh rate.

The Redmi Note 12R is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 22.5 W fast charging.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12R price in Pakistan

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12R price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 74,999.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12R specifications