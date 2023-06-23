Caribbean Mystery: Fishermen Encounter Unidentified Submerged Object

Play

Viral video captures ethereal blue light and a figure in the ocean.

Viewers speculate about the presence of aliens or supernatural beings.

The post was shared on TikTok.

A disturbing incident was reported from the Caribbean island of Puerto Rico, where a group of fisherman discovered a USO 'unidentified submerged object' or 'unidentified submarine object.'

A group of fishermen off the coast of Aguadilla, Puerto Rico, saw this particular USO, adding an underwater element to the mystery occurrence, according to a video posted on social media.

After being met with an ethereal blue light beaming from beneath the waves, the men began recording the ocean around them.

Video of their close meeting has gone viral on TikTok, with viewers urged to 'watch until the end' of the three-minute video.

Those with the time and interest will hear the fisherman's increasingly ecstatic cries of 'Look! Look! There must be something there!'

Indeed, if you look closely, you may see a figure bobbing up and down in the azure sea.

Of course, critics on both sides of the 'aliens are among us' debate have grabbed on the video, with a third group giving an alternate supernatural explanation.

'Forget the light, THERE'S DEFINITELY A BEING RIGHT THERE,' one perplexed viewer wrote.

In the meantime, one alien hunter claimed that the 'creature' at the end of the film looked 'exactly like [the one] in Las Vegas.'