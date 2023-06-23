Cow Herd Brave: Chasing Away Tiger In Viral Video

Play

Incident filmed on CCTV camera at a farm in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh.

Tigers can be intimidated and flee in certain situations.

The video was uploaded on YouTube.

On social media, a video of a cow herd chasing a tiger away after it attacked one of them in India is going viral.

The event was filmed on CCTV camera on a farm in Bhopal, the state capital of Madhya Pradesh. The viral video depicted a tiger attacking a cow. The herd rushed to the rescue, and the cat fled to safety.

The cat genus is renowned as one of the most dangerous predators, but that doesn't mean they can't feel terrified. A video of a bull terrifying a tiger has previously gone viral on Twitter.

The large cat pounced at the bovine, scaring it away. The buffalo continued its journey, while the tiger crossed the road.

