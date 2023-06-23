Deceptive Blue Circles: An Intriguing Optical Illusion

Perception tricked by color saturation and changing background hues.

Created by online optical merchant Lenstore to challenge visual perception.

The post was shared on Reddit.

Optical illusions provide a state in which perception and reality merge. They test your visual perception and mislead your brain into seeing something that isn't there. This image of three blue circles is an example of an optical illusion that demonstrates that what you see is not always what it appears to be.

The image, which was uploaded on Reddit, depicts three circles of the same size set on a flat surface. When you look at the image, it appears that the circles are different shades of blue. The reality, on the other hand, is quite different. The circles, it turns out, are the same colour yet appear different.

This colour saturation optical illusion was created by online optical merchant Lenstore. They said that the change in background hues causes the colour of the circles to appear different. “The circle colour does not change but it is the changing environment surrounding them that makes our brain believe it does,” they explained.

3 The post was shared on Reddit. 3 Perception tricked by color saturation and changing background hues. 3 Created by online optical merchant Lenstore to challenge visual perception.

If you're still not convinced, arrange the circles on a white surface side by side. Once you've done that, you'll notice that the circles are all the same shade. Were you perplexed by the image? What do you think about this optical illusion?



